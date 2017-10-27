Local teams take home volleyball Regional titles

Several teams from the Rockford area competed for volleyball Regional championships Thursday night. Here's a rundown of who's moving on to Sectionals next week.

4-A

Hononegah def. Belvidere North, 2-0

3-A

Johnsburg def. Stillman Valley, 2-1

2-A

Galena def. Dakota, 2-0

Oregon def. Rockford Lutheran, 2-0

1-A

Keith def. Lena-Winslow, 2-0

Eastland def. A-FC, 2-0

Durand def. River Ridge, 2-0