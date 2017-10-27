Local teams take home volleyball Regional titles

Several teams from the Rockford area competed for volleyball Regional championships Thursday night. Here's a rundown of who's moving on to Sectionals next week.
4-A
Hononegah def. Belvidere North, 2-0
3-A
Johnsburg def. Stillman Valley, 2-1
2-A
Galena def. Dakota, 2-0
Oregon def. Rockford Lutheran, 2-0
1-A
Keith def. Lena-Winslow, 2-0
Eastland def. A-FC, 2-0
Durand def. River Ridge, 2-0
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.