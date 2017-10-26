Belvidere K9s now get to wear their own badges

Belvidere held a ceremony to show its appreciation for the police department's K9 unit Thursday.



The city appreciates all that the unit does so much, they came together and raised money to buy the dogs in the K9 unit their own badges.



The members of the K9 unit both dogs and handlers help find drugs - subdue armed assailants and catch criminals.



"Again I think the community just doesn't know what they actually do," said Dara Mogenis, the fundraiser coordinator. "The handlers and the dogs do a lot here for the community and to actually present the dogs with a badge for them to wear on their collars I think represents a lot to them."



The dogs in the K9 unit also got special treats that came with their badges.