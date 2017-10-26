How do fall leaves get their color?

Now that the colder weather and the shorter days have arrived, the trees in our area are changing quickly and showing off the rainbow of fall colors that we see annually. So where do those colors come from? A combination of the type of tree, chemicals within the leaves, and the weather all play a role in providing great fall color.

Just like each tree varies from other types of trees, the leaves for each species of tree looks and behaves differently each fall. For most trees, leaves appear green during the spring and summer because of chlorophyll, the chemical that absorbs sunlight and helps the tree make food. Once the colder weather and the lack of daylight sets in, the leaves stop their food-making process and chlorophyll breaks down. As the chlorophyll decays, the green color disappears, and other pigments in the leaves, like yellow and orange, show up. Other chemical reactions during this process can help change the leaf color too, resulting in the reds, oranges, and purples showing up too.

The type of tree affects the colors of the leaves as well. Oaks generally show up as brown leaves, while maples show off a bright orange color. Aspens provide a brilliant yellow. The trees that don't change? Evergreen trees that have leaves like needles, such as pines and fir trees, keep their needles year round and stay green all year, even in the winter.

The weather can have an effect on how quickly, and how brilliantly, the leaves change each year. Cloudy, cool, yet not freezing days can intensify the fall colors. An early frost does the opposite and weakens the color of the trees. Finally, windy weather can be bad for our enjoyment of the fall colors; windy days blow the leaves off of the trees, preventing us from taking in the fall colors!