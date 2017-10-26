Winnebago County CASA looking for more volunteers

Karen Christianson has been a CASA volunteer for 4 years. She says the most rewarding part, is watching them grow.

"Mainly its just being a consistent presence in their life. When they are going through going to different fosters homes, or taken from their home and everything is strange to begin with" said Christianson.



She gives anywhere from 10-15 hours a month of her time to advocate for these children.

"I've had cases where I've seen kids grow from babies to three year old so you see them grow you see them walk for the first time" said Christianson

In Winnebago County, there are over 1,200 open cases of abuse and neglect. A number that case cant tackle alone.

"Our goal has always been to be able to serve all of the kids in our area. And we need more volunteers to be able to do that" said Program Director, Taryn Marko.

Winnebago County CASA has 115 trained volunteers working with around 250 children in the community. Which is only 25-percent of the kids who are affected.

"So those 900 kids in our community that go to our schools, that live on our streets are just waiting for that one on one attention that a casa can provide" said Marko.

CASA received a grant worth over $8,000 from Rockford Kiwanis to help get more mentors for children in need.

"Over $8,000 is able to help us get our to the community to educate the community about CASA and how our CASA's really do make an impact for these kids" said Marko.

Organizers say they believe with this grant, they will be able to add around 25 to 30 more advocates.

Allowing them to be in these kid's lives as a constant figure for both guidance and structure.

If you are interested in becoming a CASA volunteer, you can contact the CASA office at 815-319-6880 or visit their website at http://www.winnebagocountycasa.com

