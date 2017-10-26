Two inmates charged with doing heroin inside DeKalb County Jail

Two woman are facing felony drug charges after police say they overdosed on heroin while being held inside the DeKalb County Jail.

The DeKalb County Sheriff's Office says an investigation began October 1 after two female inmates, Angelica Sanders, 29, of Sycamore, and Nichole Senatre, 33, of DeKalb, had to be taken to the hospital for suspected opioid overdoses.

Police say the investigation revealed that hygiene products with heroin concealed inside were brought to the jail by someone earlier in the day and left for Senatre. Authorities say Senatre and Sanders then secretly took the heroin.

They were transported to the hospital for treatment and returned to the jail later that night.

During the investigation it was found that the heroin was laced with Fentanyl.

Sanders has been charged with unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution and unlawful possession of a controlled substance. She was in jail on possession of a controlled substance charges.

Senatre has warrants issued for her for unlawful possession of contraband in a penal institution and unlawful possession of a controlled substance charges. She was recently transported to the Illinois Department of Corrections after receiving a 10 year prison sentence for aggravated DUI and two years for theft.

The sheriff's office, along with Rockford Police, have also arrested 32-year-old Anthony Murphy, of Rockford, on drug induced infliction of great bodily harm and unlawful delivery of a controlled substance charges. Police say Murphy was the original source of the heroin.