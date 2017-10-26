Reading levels down among fourth graders

Only 38 percent of fourth graders born to families from the United States are reaching at or above appropriate reading levels.

One local librarian says the fourth grade is typically when children start to lose interest in reading. That's because kids tend to memorize pictures, shapes and word patterns that you typically find in lower level books.

"When they get to fourth grade -- at that point -- the text become way more complicated," Judy Anderson a children's librarian with the North Suburban Public Library says. "The material may be stuff that they're not already familiar with. So, they can't fall back on that coping mechanism of just having memorized everything."

