Fire causes $60,000 in damage to Rockford apartment building

The Rockford Fire Department says one person had to be taken to the hospital following an apartment fire Thursday.

The fire department says firefighters were called out to 1415 Overdene Avenue just before 11:30 a.m. Thursday on a report of a fire.

When firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke coming from the building. Crews searched the building and found that everyone inside had evacuated.

One person had to be taken to the hospital because of smoke inhalation. Her condition is not believed to be life-threatening.

The fire caused an estimated $60,000 in damage.

The cause of the fire is believed to be accidental but the investigation is ongoing.