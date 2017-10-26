Gun violence prevention expert to speak at event aimed to curb crime in Rockford

Rockford has a violent crime problem and an event Thursday hopes to shed light on why there are so many guns in the area.

Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Rockford will host "Gun Control 101" at 7 p.m. Thursday to allow the public to hear ideas for dealing with the wave of guns in the hands of criminals.

Former Alcohol, Firearms and Tobacco Federal Agent, and current Project Director for the National Law Enforcement Partnership to Prevent Gun Violence, Mark D. Jones is the speaker during Thursday's event.

This event is in partnership with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA), Hispanic American Police Command Officers Association (HAPCOA), International Association of Campus Law Enforcement Administrators (IACLEA), International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP), Major Cities Chiefs Association (MCCA), National Association of Women Law Enforcement Executives (NAWLEE), National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE) and Police Executive Research Forum (PERF) and Police Foundation (PF).

Emmanuel Episcopal Church is located at 412 N. Church Street in Rockford. The event is free and open to the public.