Rockford man found guilty in kidnapping case

A Rockford man has been found guilty of kidnapping in an incident involving a 10-year-old girl.

The Winnebago County State’s Attorney's office says Mark Gaines, 47, was found guilty of aggravated kidnapping on Wednesday following a jury trial.

Rockford Police say officers were called out to investigate a report of a missing 10-year-old girl on May 12, 2017. The father of the girl told police she left home around 6 a.m. to catch the school bus, but never made it to school.

Detectives spoke with the girl who told them Gaines had picked her up from the bus stop and took her to a park and then to his girlfriend's apartment before dropping her off at home later in the day.

Gaines was an acquaintance of the child’s father. The father told police he did not give him permission to be with his daughter.

Authorities also say Gaines lied about knowing where the child was when the father called to ask him about it.

Gaines now faces six to 30 years in prison. He will also be required to register as a violent offender against youth for the rest of his life.