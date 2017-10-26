Brief warm up before stretch of cold weather returns

Thursday offers a quick reprieve from the cooler temperatures before a chilly weather pattern settles into the Stateline. Today is pleasant with plenty of sunshine and temperatures will warm to the upper 50s and low 60s. The average temperature for this time in late October is 58°. Today we will be right around that. Today we are nestled between a high pressure system and an approaching warm front. The high is centered over Michigan, which is helping to keep us sunny and dry today. Ahead of the warm front we have a wind out of the southeast today. That will help to push temperatures well over 50 degrees.

Overnight and into Friday, that warm front will move east and through the Stateline, closely followed by a very strong cold front. This cold front will drop temperatures by 15 degrees tomorrow. Highs tomorrow will struggle to reach the middle 40s, but it will feel even colder. Behind the cold front, our wind shifts out of the west and will gust tomorrow to 20-25 mph. This keep our wind chills in the middle-to-upper 30s all throughout Friday.

Get used to Friday's temperatures. We will hang on to 40s through the end of next week.

-Meteorologist Viki Knapp