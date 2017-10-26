Jas Bilich running for Winnebago County Board

A long-time Winnebago County Board member isn't running for re-election, and someone wants to take his place.
Jas Bilich launched his campaign Wednesday for District 20, which is Ted Biondo's district.
He's running as a Republican.
Bilich is on the zoning board of appeals for the county, but says he's wanted to fill a bigger role for several years.
"When I heard that there was an opportunity, when I found out that Ted Biondo may not be running for this election, I figured this was my chance to actually show people what I can do."
Bilich owns his own construction business and pizzeria.
The Republican Primary Election is March 20th.
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.