Jas Bilich running for Winnebago County Board

A long-time Winnebago County Board member isn't running for re-election, and someone wants to take his place.

Jas Bilich launched his campaign Wednesday for District 20, which is Ted Biondo's district.

He's running as a Republican.

Bilich is on the zoning board of appeals for the county, but says he's wanted to fill a bigger role for several years.

"When I heard that there was an opportunity, when I found out that Ted Biondo may not be running for this election, I figured this was my chance to actually show people what I can do."

Bilich owns his own construction business and pizzeria.

The Republican Primary Election is March 20th.

