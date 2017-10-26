Jas Bilich running for Winnebago County Board - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Jas Bilich running for Winnebago County Board

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WREX) -

A long-time Winnebago County Board member isn't running for re-election, and someone wants to take his place.

Jas Bilich launched his campaign Wednesday for District 20, which is Ted Biondo's district. 

He's running as a Republican.

Bilich is on the zoning board of appeals for the county, but says he's wanted to fill a bigger role for several years. 

"When I heard that there was an opportunity, when I found out that Ted Biondo may not be running for this election, I figured this was my chance to actually show people what I can do."

Bilich owns his own construction business and pizzeria.

The Republican Primary Election is March 20th. 
 

