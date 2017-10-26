NIU mascot being honored with statue outside football stadium - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

NIU mascot being honored with statue outside football stadium

Posted:
By The Associated Press
DEKALB (AP) -

A dog named Diesel that served as the mascot for the Northern Illinois University Huskies from 2005 to 2013 has been memorialized with a bronze statue.
   The (DeKalb) Daily Chronicle reports that a dedication outside Huskie Stadium was planned for before Thursday's football game against Eastern Michigan.
   It captures Diesel at a moment he lifted his paw, seeming to give a cheerleader a high-five in 2013. Camera footage of it was seen nationwide. Diesel died in 2015.
   The statue is designed by Renee Bemis. Alumni of the DeKalb-based university used an online funding site in a bid to raise $25,000 for the monument.
 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WREX
10322 Auburn Road, Rockford, IL 61103
Switchboard: 815-335-2213
News tips: news@wrex.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.