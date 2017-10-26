Chicago worker found dead in sewer

A man has died while working in a sewer line in suburban Chicago.

The Daily Herald reports firefighters worked roughly four hours Wednesday to pull the worker out of a manhole in Streamwood, about 30 miles northwest of Chicago.

Streamwood Fire Chief Chris Clark says the contracted worker had been adding fiberglass lining to the sewer line. Clark says crews had to chip away at the lining to get to the worker.

Firefighters did not realize he was dead until after he was pulled from the manhole.

