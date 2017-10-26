Rockford reminding residents about leaf collection policy - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Rockford reminding residents about leaf collection policy

Posted:
ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Fall has finally come and for homeowners everywhere it means the leaves are falling. Rockford has begun to remind citizens to not break the law when removing those leaves from their properties. 

You cannot burn leaves or dump them in the streets or rivers. Residents can put them in yard waste bags or cans marked with a large X. 

The leaves will be picked up on regular garbage collection days throughout November. Crews are also taking small bundles of branches, which just need to be tied together and left with the waste bags for pickup.


 

