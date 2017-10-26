Rockford Police Department hosting orientation for future police officers

Students who have dreams of becoming a cop are in luck today. Rockford Police have special events planned for students looking to join law enforcement.

Tomorrow marks the orientation for RPD's Police Explorer Program. It starts at 6:15 at the district 3 station. Students between the ages of 14 and 20 are invited to take part in the program.

The program will teach kids about a career in law enforcement while allowing them to get some hands on experience.

The explorer program will occur every Tuesday from 6:15-8PM throughout the year.