Rockford Police Department hosting orientation for future police officers

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

Students who have dreams of becoming a cop are in luck today. Rockford Police have special events planned for students looking to join law enforcement. 

Tomorrow marks the orientation for RPD's Police Explorer Program. It starts at 6:15 at the district 3 station. Students between the ages of 14 and 20 are invited to take part in the program.

The program will teach kids about a career in law enforcement while allowing them to get some hands on experience. 

The explorer program will occur every Tuesday from 6:15-8PM throughout the year.

