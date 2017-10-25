City of Rockford looks to increase regulations for local massage establishments

The city of Rockford is making it clear, this community is not the place for criminals to set up shop.

"I hope we can rid our cities of these businesses that are portraying themselves as something that they're not," says 14th Ward Alderman Joe Chiarelli. "These are horrible things that they are doing in our city."

A recent report commissioned by the city of Rockford shows human trafficking and prostitution happens in a variety of area, including hotels, strip clubs, and massage parlors. Chiarelli says he's fielded a lot of calls from the residents concerned about those massage parlors.

"We call the police and they do their checks, but it's gotten to the point where human trafficking has come to the forefront in the city of Rockford that we need to have a new ordinance in place other than the special use permit."

This is where a proposed ordinance comes in. It would require all Rockford massage establishments to have certain hours of operation and follow requirements under a separate license through the city.

"This would allow us to further our regulations related to the establishment of these businesses, allow for ongoing inspections," says City Administrator Todd Cagnoni.

Cagnoni says while the goal is to stomp out illegal activity, the city is also determined to no prohibit law abiding businesses from success.

"We do not want to negatively disrupt our legitimate businesses that provide essential services to the residents related to massage therapy."

Aldermen will take up this discussion in the coming weeks.