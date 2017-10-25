IceHogs pick up OT win in Iowa

The Rockford IceHogs erased an early one-goal deficit to collect a 2-1 overtime win over the Iowa Wild at Wells Fargo Arena on Wednesday night.

With the two clubs tied 1-1 in the sudden death frame, David Kampf freed up the puck in the neutral zone and Jurco took care of the remainder of the play. The forward danced in along the left wing, skated into the slot and picked the top-right corner of the net at 1:16 to lift the IceHogs to the victory.

Despite the IceHogs' win, The Wild got out to a quick start, as Colten Beck put Iowa on the board at 1:10 of the first. Pat Cannone fed a pass to Beck in the left circle, and the Iowa forward slipped a shot inside the right post for his team-leading fifth goal of the season.

Matheson Iacopelli answered for Rockford late in the second stanza. Vinnie Hinostroza and Luke Johnson led a 2-on-2 rush into the zone which turned into a 3-on-2 as a slashing penalty to Iacopelli expired. Johnson sent a pass to Iacopelli, who dashed free from the penality box into the slot, and Iacopelli slammed a one-timer into the back of the cage to even the game at 1-1.

The score remained even until Jurco's game-winning tally in overtime.

Rockford and Iowa each finished 0-for-5 on the power play, marking the first time this season that the IceHogs did not strike on the man-advantage. Goaltender J.F. Berube improved to 5-0-0-0 to start the year as he stopped 17 of the 18 shots he faced in the game.