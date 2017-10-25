Leaders mulling idea of adding another ice rink at Riverview Ice House

The Rockford Park District is looking into whether it should add to another ice rink at Riverview Ice House.

It will conduct a study along with the City of Rockford to see if its feasible to add to Riverview Ice House and renovate the 42-year-old building.



The addition of another ice rink would mean more practice room for hockey and figure skating, teams, and sanctioned events.

"We have a growth in our programs, with our hockey programs, figure skating, our learn to skate continue to trend up in terms of interest and we don't have enough ice time to meet all of those demands," said Laurie Anderson, the Superintendent of Operations for the Rockford Park District.

The study should take about 3 to 4 months. A final report will include cost estimates, designs and funding options.