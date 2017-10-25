New credit union coming to Machesney Park

A new credit union is under construction in the Stateline.

Heritage Credit Union is building a new one on N Perryville Road in Machesney Park.



The company's leadership broke ground with elected officials Wednesday at the site it's going in on.

"This will be our eleventh branch location, and we're really excited to serve the community of Machesney Park," said Anita Raush, the CEO of Heritage Credit Union.

Construction on the new facility is expected to be finished next spring.