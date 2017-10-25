New study shows children from immigrant families are struggling with math and reading

The difference in students reading and math levels whose families were born in the United States compared to somewhere else is staggering. That's why the South Beloit School District's superintendent Scott Fisher says those students need help right away.

"Immediate help is vital to make any kid successful," Fisher says.

Looking at fourth graders across the country, 38 percent of children of U.S. born parents scored at or above appropriate reading levels. That number for children of immigrants is just 8 percent.

The study from the Annie E. Casey Foundation finds the numbers aren't much better when it comes to math. It shows only 5 percent of eighth graders of immigrant families were proficient in math.

"These children are our future. the children in the Rockford community will be here for the long run," Taryn Marko, the program director at CASA for Winnebago County says.

To make sure those kids are on track, Fisher says it has roughly 60 students in its English language learning program and the key is keeping those students in the classroom.

"They feel better feel better when they're with their peers," He says. "It's when you pull them out and then you kinda single them out and many times make them feel inferior and that's not what it is."

But, those students are also getting instruction during their lunch break, after school and through online programs. It's a way fisher says that helps keep these kids on pace with their peers.

"Algebra is hard for an English speaking student or biology is very difficult sometimes or chemistry or physics. Now you're trying to get those students to get that type of curriculum with out understanding English," Fisher says.

CASA -- a children's advocacy group in Rockford says it also finds its self referring families to services like the YWCA who can better serve children in immigrant families.

"Looking at documented and undocumented immigrants there are more obstacles for them that they have to overcome," Marko says.

Whether it's a language barrier or poverty -- schools and services say they hope to bridge that gap to give those children the most opportunity possible.