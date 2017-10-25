Widespread frost likely Wednesday night, next several nights

Thanks to chilly weather in place, widespread frost is likely Wednesday night and the next several nights. Frost Advisories are in effect until 8 am Thursday morning to highlight the freezing conditions.

If you have a garden or outdoor plants that need protecting from the frost, bring them inside or cover up the plants. A simple blanket or cut up paper grocery bag should be enough of a layer to trap warmer air and keep the temperature above freezing around the plants, as long as the material isn't touching the plants. Remove the covers once the sun is up so the plants can breath and get the helpful sunshine. Bring your pets indoors overnight too!

We'll likely see a few nights at or below freezing this weekend as well, so prepare for more frosty conditions later this week. If the temperatures drop below freezing long enough, this may kill off most to all plants in your backyard, resulting in the end of the growing season.