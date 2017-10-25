Rockford Park District to conduct study for need of another ice rink

The Rockford Park District is looking into whether it should add another ice rink at Riverview Ice House.

It will conduct a study along with the City of Rockford, the Rockford Area Convention and Visitor's Bureau and a donor to see if its feasible to add to Riverview Ice House and renovate the 42-year-old building. The addition of another ice rink would mean more practice room for hockey and figure skating teams, and sanctioned events.

"We have a growth in our programs, with our hockey programs, figure skating, our learn to skate continues to trend up in terms of interest and we don't have enough ice time to meet all of those demands," Superintendent of Operations at the Rockford Park District, Laurie Anderson said.

The study should take about 3 to 4 months. A final report will include cost estimates, designs and funding options.