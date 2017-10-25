Rockford tourism survey needs your input

If you want to weigh-in on tourism in the Rockford area, there's a new survey you can take to do just that.

The RACVB (Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau) is surveying people in the community. It wants to know things like how it can attract more visitor to the area, what you think about the community's culture and what you think about public safety.

A total of 6,000 surveys are going out to random homes in Winnebago County. If you don't get a survey, you can fill one out online.

Click Here for the RACVB tourism survey. It's available online until Nov. 13.