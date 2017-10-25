Mega Millions to increase starting jackpot, ticket prices

Mega Millions has announced their lotto game will soon have higher starting jackpots, but tickets will double in price.

Jackpots will now start at $40 million, up from $15 million now. Lotto representatives say players will also have better odds of winning $1 million and other secondary prizes.

The cost to buy a ticket to play the game will be increasing from $1 up to $2.

The first drawing for the redesigned Mega Millions game will be October 31.

In the redesigned game, players select five numbers from 1 to 70, and one Mega Ball number from 1 to 25. Players will have a 1-in-24 overall chance of winning a prize.