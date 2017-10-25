Dixon Police Chief appointed as new city manager, search begins - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Dixon Police Chief appointed as new city manager, search begins for new police chief

DIXON (WREX) -

The City of Dixon has a new city manager and he's a familiar face. 

Dixon City Council appointed Chief Danny Langloss as the city's new city manager in a meeting Wednesday morning. He had been serving as interim city manager for 10 weeks, according to Langloss.

"I've always wanted to serve the city where I thought I can make the biggest difference," Langloss said.

Langloss' appointment is effective immediately and he said he's submitting a letter of resignation to Dixon Police Department Wednesday afternoon. Dixon's next police chief will come from inside the department, through a committee review and application process. Langloss said the goal is for Dixon to have a new police chief within the next month.

Langloss has served the Dixon Police Department for 9 and a half years.

