Amboy man killed in McHenry County crash

A Lee County man has died after crashing his truck in McHenry County Tuesday night.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office says a 57-year-old man from Amboy crashed his Ford F-350 truck into a tree in the 14100 block of Harmony Road in unincorporated Huntley just after 9 p.m. Tuesday.

The driver was taken to Centegra Hospital in Huntley, where he was pronounced dead.

Authorities say the driver was the only person in the vehicle and no other vehicles were involved in the crash.

The driver was wearing his seat belt and airbags were deployed.

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office Major Traffic Crash Investigation Unit and the McHenry County Coroner’s Office are continuing to investigate the crash.