Car hits horse in Rockford

A scary moment for a Rockford driver after hitting a horse standing in the middle of the road.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriffs Department, it happened Wednesday morning around 3:15am on Meridian Road in between Kilburn and Porter Road.

The driver was traveling north bound on his way home from work when he hit the horse.

A portion of Meridian was closed due to clean up.

There was no injury to the driver.