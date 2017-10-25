Car hits horse in Rockford - WREX.com – Rockford’s News Leader

Car hits horse in Rockford

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A scary moment for a Rockford driver after hitting a horse standing in the middle of the road.

According to the Winnebago County Sheriffs Department, it happened Wednesday morning around 3:15am on Meridian Road in between Kilburn and Porter Road. 

The driver was traveling north bound on his way home from work when he hit the horse. 

A portion of Meridian was closed due to clean up. 

There was no injury to the driver. 

