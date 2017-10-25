Car hits horse in Rockford

A scary moment for a Rockford driver after hitting a horse standing in the middle of the road.
According to the Winnebago County Sheriffs Department, it happened Wednesday morning around 3:15am on Meridian Road in between Kilburn and Porter Road.
The driver was traveling north bound on his way home from work when he hit the horse.
A portion of Meridian was closed due to clean up.
There was no injury to the driver.
