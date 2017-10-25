Illinois passes bill banning use of bump stocks

State lawmakers are taking the first step to approve a ban on firearm modifiers including bump stocks like those used in the Las Vegas massacre.

The house panel passed the bill by a slim margin.

The author of the bill says it bans devices used to kill and injure as many people as possible. Critics say he's overreaching.

Bump stocks were found on 12 of the rifles used by the gunman who killed 58 Las Vegas concertgoers on Oct. 1.