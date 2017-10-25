Cleaning business robbed in Rockford

Rockford Police are searching for two suspects who robbed a cleaning business in Rockford on Tuesday.
Police say that Davig’s Custom Cleaners was the business that was robbed.
Officials say that a black man walked into the business, indicated he had a gun and then demanded money.
After the cash register was open, a second suspect entered and took money along with the first suspect.
Both suspects then left the scene.
No one was injured and there is no other suspect information.
