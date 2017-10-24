New service offered at Rockford Police stations aims to keep prescription medicine out of the hands of abusers

If you have prescription drugs in your medicine cabinet and you think they're safe, think again.

"Every kid or teenager will take a few pills from their mom and dad's cabinet, go to a party put it in a bowl, and different kids will come and take pills out of that," says addiction therapist Jeffrey Zajkowski.

Zajkowski says the teenage years are an important time of development and change, with hormonal mood swings that can make drugs or alcohol seem like a quick fix.

"There is an escalation for kids to want to experience more and more and more, the ultimate ultimate."

According to the Winnebago County Coroner, last year eight people overdosed on their prescription medication. The year before that, the same number of people overdosed, but six of them overdosed on medicine that did not belong to them. According to the Rockford Police Department, more than 70% of teenagers say it's easy to get prescription meds from their family's medicine cabinet. Which is where a new program comes in.

"We implemented a prescription drug drop off program, each one of our district stations has a drug drop box," says Assistant Deputy Chief Doug Pann.

People can bring their unwanted medications to any of the three police stations in town. The medication should be out of its container and in a plastic bag. From there someone from the department will help the person dispose of the medications into a special bin.

"If you dispose of them through a toilet, flushing them, it can cause environmental hazards," says Pann.

Prescription medications, over the counter medicine, vitamins, samples, pet medications are all accepted. People can drop off one 1-gallon bag per week.

Sharps, salves, ointments, liquids, lotions, inhalers, needs, I.V. bags, epiPens, aerosol cans/inhalers, and thermometers will not be accepted. Deposits will not be accepted from nursing homes, clinics, doctors' office, or any other entity which distributes medications.