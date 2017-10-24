A few flakes may mix in Wednesday, Saturday

Don't look for any accumulation, or even a dusting, but a few snowflakes may mix in with rain showers scattered across the Stateline Wednesday and Saturday morning.

The atmosphere looks to be cold enough to produce snowflakes, but these will likely melt pretty quickly if they are able to form and reach the ground. Much of the activity both Wednesday and Saturday morning looks to be rain showers as a result of conditions not being ideal for snow to form and accumulate.

The chances for a wintry mix go up the farther north you go, with the best chances early Wednesday morning being in central to southern Wisconsin.

Don't worry about snow this early, if we see it. According to the National Weather Service, our average starting date for flurries is November 2nd, so these flakes are arriving only about a week early. Measurable snow leading to light accumulations usually don't pop up until November 20th, and amounts at or above an inch typically don't arriving until after December 5th.