Postseason Underway in Girls Volleyball Regional Semifinals

The IHSA girls volleyball postseason is underway, with regional semifinal action making up the Tuesday night schedule for local athletes beginning their journey through the brackets towards a spot at the state tournament in Normal.

Scores are below, organized by class and regional:

1-A Aquin Regional

Lena-Winslow 2, Pearl City 0

Keith 2, Orangeville 0

1-A Scales Mound Regional

Durand 2, Warren 0

River Ridge 2, Stockton 1

1-A Eastland Regional

Eastland 2, Milledgeville 0

Ashton-Franklin Center 2, Erie 1

1-A Indian Creek Regional

Sterling Newman 2, Amboy 0

Leland 2, Paw Paw 1

2-A Galena Regional

Galena 2, Byron 0

Dakota 2, Forreston 0

2-A Pecatonica Regional

Lutheran 2, Pecatonica 0

Oregon 2, Rockford Christian 0

3-A Geneseo Regional

Sterling 2, Geneseo 0

3-A Genoa-Kingston Regional

Johnsburg 2, Boylan 1

Stillman Valley 2, Genoa-Kingston 1

3-A Mendota Regional

LaSalle-Peru 2, Dixon 0

3-A Sycamore Regional

Sycamore 2, Aurora Central Catholic 0

4-A Hampshire Regional

Hampshire 2, Harlem 1

4-A Kaneland Regional

DeKalb 2, Batavia 0

4-A East Regional

Belvidere North 2, East 0

Hononegah 2, Guilford 0