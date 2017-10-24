Postseason Underway in Girls Volleyball Regional Semifinals

The IHSA girls volleyball postseason is underway, with regional semifinal action making up the Tuesday night schedule for local athletes beginning their journey through the brackets towards a spot at the state tournament in Normal.
Scores are below, organized by class and regional:
1-A Aquin Regional
Lena-Winslow 2, Pearl City 0
Keith 2, Orangeville 0
1-A Scales Mound Regional
Durand 2, Warren 0
River Ridge 2, Stockton 1
1-A Eastland Regional
Eastland 2, Milledgeville 0
Ashton-Franklin Center 2, Erie 1
1-A Indian Creek Regional
Sterling Newman 2, Amboy 0
Leland 2, Paw Paw 1
2-A Galena Regional
Galena 2, Byron 0
Dakota 2, Forreston 0
2-A Pecatonica Regional
Lutheran 2, Pecatonica 0
Oregon 2, Rockford Christian 0
3-A Geneseo Regional
Sterling 2, Geneseo 0
3-A Genoa-Kingston Regional
Johnsburg 2, Boylan 1
Stillman Valley 2, Genoa-Kingston 1
3-A Mendota Regional
LaSalle-Peru 2, Dixon 0
3-A Sycamore Regional
Sycamore 2, Aurora Central Catholic 0
4-A Hampshire Regional
Hampshire 2, Harlem 1
4-A Kaneland Regional
DeKalb 2, Batavia 0
4-A East Regional
Belvidere North 2, East 0
Hononegah 2, Guilford 0
Can't Find Something?
WREX
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WREX. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.