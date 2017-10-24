Station Two at Byron Nuclear Power Plant back online

Byron Nuclear Power Plant completed a second refueling outage that took place at the start of the month and Exelon says it brought plenty of business to the area. More than 1200 skilled workers joined the employees who already work at the plant to aid the refueling process.

The workers who came to the area to assist with the refueling stayed in area hotels, shopped at local stores and businesses and patronized bars and restaurants in the area. Exelon says the March refueling of Station 1 at the plant had a similar effect on local businesses.

The refueling outage was done to help the plant maintain it's full functionality and to maintain the safety of the plant.