Freeport Public Library hosting job fair with Workforce Connection

Freeport residents looking for a job can attend a hiring event at the city's public library. The Workforce Connection is hosting tomorrow's event at the library and the event will run from 9 AM to noon tomorrow on East Douglas Street.

Job hopefuls can bring a resume and should dress for an interview. Over 20 businesses will be present looking for potential employees.

This is the full list of participating employers:

American Axle and Manufacturing

Molding, Grinding, Maintenance, Inspectors, fork truck operators

CorTech LLC (Honeywell)

Assembly and Machine service/setup

FSD #145

Bus drivers, Monitors, Paraeducators

ResourceMFG Snak King

Packer, Skid Puller, Forklift Operator, Warehouse Associate

Highland Community College

FT: Retention Coordinator/Academic Advisor

PT Student Information Specialist, Adult Education Instructor, Academic Technology Resources Assistant, & Lifelong Learning Instructor

Willow Glen

Direct Support Persons

Sawicki Motors

Detail, Parts Counter/Service Advisor

Quality Transport

Warehouse (CDL A preferred), Local & OTR CDL A Drivers

Met Life

Underwriter

Pretzel City Area Transit

Drivers

Swiss Colony

Seasonal positions



All of the jobs are based in the area, job hopefuls can apply and interview at the event.