Freeport Public Library hosting job fair with Workforce Connection

Freeport residents looking for a job can attend a hiring event at the city's public library. The Workforce Connection is hosting tomorrow's event at the library and the event will run from 9 AM to noon tomorrow on East Douglas Street.
Job hopefuls can bring a resume and should dress for an interview. Over 20 businesses will be present looking for potential employees.
This is the full list of participating employers:
American Axle and Manufacturing
Molding, Grinding, Maintenance, Inspectors, fork truck operators
CorTech LLC (Honeywell)
Assembly and Machine service/setup
FSD #145
Bus drivers, Monitors, Paraeducators
ResourceMFG Snak King
Packer, Skid Puller, Forklift Operator, Warehouse Associate
Highland Community College
FT: Retention Coordinator/Academic Advisor
PT Student Information Specialist, Adult Education Instructor, Academic Technology Resources Assistant, & Lifelong Learning Instructor
Willow Glen
Direct Support Persons
Sawicki Motors
Detail, Parts Counter/Service Advisor
Quality Transport
Warehouse (CDL A preferred), Local & OTR CDL A Drivers
Met Life
Underwriter
Pretzel City Area Transit
Drivers
Swiss Colony
Seasonal positions
All of the jobs are based in the area, job hopefuls can apply and interview at the event.
