East honors Kube as number 37 takes on special meaning for E-Rabs

The East football team is in the playoffs for the first time in 16 years. Another number with a lot of significance for the E-Rabs is 37, the college number of former East assistant Alex Kube. Kube passed away unexpectedly this past offseason after coaching East last year. The team wanted to find a way to honor him with more than just a helmet decal. So head coach Gary Griffin decided to designate the number 37 jersey for the previous game's player of the week.

"It wasn't that I wanted the kids to get inspired," Griffin said. "I think they're already inspired. [Kube] did a good job of that. What I wanted was them not to forget. Not to forget how hard that guy worked for them to get better."

Kube wore the number 37 as a safety at Northern Illinois. The players who have worn the red and black 37 jersey this year have come up with some big plays throughout the season, including Tyvionne Horton when he caught a touchdown pass with 1:11 to play to lift East to a win over Boylan.

"That shows the character that coach Kube wanted us to be," Horton said. "Work hard, play hard, in the classroom, all of that. That's what he talked about. When you wear number 37 that means you're working hard in the classroom, working hard on the field and becoming a better player."

The players felt a connection with Kube that lives on after his death.

"He wasn't just a coach to us," senior defensive end Jerome Davidson said. "He was kind of like a father figure or a brother. He was family. He did not just talk about football. He really cared about us and wanted us to succeed in life and do great things."

The E-Rabs have done great things on the field this season, going 6-3 and ending a long playoff drought. Number 37 would be proud.