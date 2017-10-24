13 WREX obtains video of moment RPS 205 bus was hit with gunfire

13 WREX was the first to tell you a Rockford school bus full of children was caught in the crossfire of a shootout last week.

Now, we have obtained video from inside the bus showing the moment it was hit with gunfire.

A time stamp on the bus at around 4:15 captures some dull "pop" noises in the background. Then there is a thud on the bus. That's the sound of the bullet hitting the school bus. A young boy is seen jumping up and turning to the back of the bus, reacting to the noise.

The bus driver then asks, "Is everyone in the back seat OK?" The students respond "yes".

As the video continues, you can hear some commotion on the bus between the children, and one child says, "That was a bullet."

The video also captures the bus driver yelling several times at the students to sit down and be quiet after the bus is hit. Then another camera on the bus captures at least three unmarked squad cars speed past the now stopped bus.

The shooting happened Wednesday near 5th Street and 5th Avenue. 13 WREX was the first to report the school bus was hit by gunfire after a tip from a viewer. The school district says 15 to 20 students from West Middle School were on board but no one was hurt. It refused to comment on camera.



13 WREX filed a Freedom of Information Act request to get the video from the school bus as it was shot.

Police say one suspects in this shooting was arrested.