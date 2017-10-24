Rockford business to hire 150 military veterans

The number one killer of veterans in the United States is suicide, which is why Alorica has announced a new partnership with the Military Veterans Project to help fight the ongoing problem.

Officials say that 22 veterans a day will take their lives due to struggles with PTSD or other issues. Alorica announced 150 jobs with the partnership... All of which will go to veterans in need of a job.

"I think military suicide with 22 veterans a day taking their own lives on American soil, that is a huge concern," said Melissa Jarboe with the Military Veteran Project.

"You know as a corporate citizen, Alorica wants to give back and help out. And as we look across the country, we see a lot of communities like Rockford and elsewhere there is a high veterans population," said spokesman for Alorica Ken Muche.

On the spot interviews were held at the announcement on Tuesday for veterans in attendance.



