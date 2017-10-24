Soggy October getting rid of drought conditions

October 2017 is climbing fast on the list of wettest Octobers on record after several rounds of very rainy weather. The excess rainfall has one benefit: the drought conditions that popped up in spots after a very dry September are all but gone from the area.

After another nearly 2" of rainfall over the last week, this October is almost 4" above average for rainfall. This places the month at 7th place on the list of wettest Octobers. More rain is in the forecast for Wednesday morning and Saturday, which could push the month into the top 5 or further. 8.32" was the soggiest October on record, occurring in 1969, or nearly 50 years ago.

As a result of all of the soggy weather, the abnormally dry conditions that set in by the end of September are gone, and the moderate drought conditions that set up in Boone and McHenry counties have cleared up as well. The upcoming fall and winter months usually do not feature much for precipitation, so having drought gone before those drier months is a plus. The extra precipitation puts this fall above average as well, which is remarkable considering how little rain fell during September.

Looking head over the next few weeks, chances are that precipitation stays above average for a while, so we shouldn't slide back into any kind of drought conditions anytime soon. The downside is that the weather stays soggy and gloomy more often going forward.

- Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner