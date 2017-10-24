Spook the Blocks trick-or-treat event this Saturday in downtown Rockford

Trick-or-treaters will get a head start this Saturday in downtown Rockford
Spook the Blocks will once again get kids geared up for Halloween, but this year there will be a lot more for children to do.
This time around there will be more "spooktacular" activities to do around downtown, including a kiddie costume competition, kids monster march, pumpkin decorating, games, food and music.
Spook the Blocks is Saturday, October 28 from 1 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the City Market Pavilion and around the downtown.
Participating businesses will have an orange pumpkin hanging in their window so you know there are treats available.
