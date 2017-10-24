Freeport Food Drive to be held Nov. 3

Halloween is just around the corner, and the holidays are not far behind. So the staff at 13 WREX is getting ready for one our favorite annual events.

The 4th annual Freeport Food Drive will be held on Friday, November 3 from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Over the past three years, the Freeport community has helped put thousands of dollars worth of food into all of the city's pantries.

This year the event is changing locations. This year the food drive will be held at Cornerstone Credit Union at 550 West Meadows Drive.

So mark your calendars and please help us donate to a great cause and put food on the table for those who need it most in Freeport.