COPY-27 Storm Track 4 degree Guarantee

Win Big with the 27 Storm Track 4 Degree Guarantee!
Here's how it works! If the 27 Storm Track 10 p.m. forecast is ever off by more than 4 degrees you could win cold, hard cash! Each day the forecast is correct we’ll add $27 to the total. When our forecast is off by more than 4 degrees we’ll give away what’s in the pot.
Official Rules
No purchase necessary.
Contest runs: Now until further notice.
Only entries that are filled out completely will be considered eligible entries. One valid entry per contestant.
Winners must reside in one of the 11 counties in WKOW TV’s DMA. Those counties include Columbia, Dane, Grant, Green, Iowa, Juneau, Lafayette, Marquette, Richland, Rock and Sauk.
Winners are not eligible to win another contest with WKOW for 30 days after winning. If winners do not pick up their prize at WKOW 30 days after initial announcement, prize will be forfeited.
Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for any incorrect or inaccurate information whether caused by Website users, tampering, hacking, or by any of the programming or equipment associated with or used in this Contest, and assumes no responsibility for any errors, omission, deletion, interruption or delay in operation or transmission or communication line failure, theft or destruction or unauthorized Website access. Any use of robotic, macro, automatic, programmed or like methods of play will void all such plays, and may subject that participant to disqualification. Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion, to disqualify any individual (and all of his or her submissions) who tampers with the submission process. Neither Sponsor nor Promotion Parties are responsible for injury or damage to participant's or any other person's computer or property related to or resulting from participating in this Contest. Should any portion of Contest be, in the Sponsor's sole opinion, compromised by virus, worms, bugs, unauthorized human intervention or other causes which, in the sole opinion of the Sponsor, corrupt or impair administration, security, fairness or proper play of this Contest, or Contest plays, Sponsor reserves the right at its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Contest.
