Local tattoo artist to offer free face paintings for kids who can't afford Halloween costume

ROCKFORD (WREX) -

A local tattoo artist is making sure every kid in Rockford has a happy Halloween.

Jennie Tiesman says she's offering free face paintings for kids who can't afford a Halloween costume this year. The tattoo artist at Delicious Ink says it's an easy way for her to use her creativity to help kids who want to have fun this Halloween.

Tiesman and her two friends will offer the free face painting on Halloween Day from noon to 5 p.m. at Delicious Ink, 2310 Charles St, Rockford, IL 61104.

There will also be treats and candy if kids want to get a head start on trick or treating.

