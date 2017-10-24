Funding cuts hit Stateline highway departments

When this year's funding came in from the Illinois Department of Transportation, it wasn't good news for highway departments here in the Stateline.

"When we got it two weeks ago, it was half of what we expected, we expected around $170,000 and the check was for $84,000," said Stephenson County engineer Dale Rasmussen.

That's because IDOT is reducing "motor fuel tax funding" to nearly every county in the state to make up for a $300 million budget short fall.

But, that doesn't mean you're paying less at the pump, it means less of that money is coming back to fix your local roads.

"It's going to really hurt a lot of people and their operations," said Boone County engineer Justin Krohn.

Krohn says Boone County took around an 80,000 dollar hit or what could pay for one mile of road construction.

"It's going to significantly impact how we are going to maintain our road," said Krohn.

Stephenson County says without this state money, it's looking at a 12 percent cut in its motor fuel tax budget.

"So, that means either laying three people off or not patching roads, those are my choices," said Rasmussen.

And with no timeline announced for how long this cutback will last, even counties that aren't seeing immediate impacts are worried about the future.

"Long-term it's going to be very difficult focus to effectively and efficiently maintain our highway system," said Winnebago County engineer Joe Vanderwerff.

A big task, engineers say will only get worse as funding continues to dwindle.

IDOT is also cutting state projects to make up for the budget shortfall, including 22 bridge projects and 124 miles of highway improvements.

