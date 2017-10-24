Local shelter sees uptick in children fleeing from domestic violence

Domestic violence makes up nearly 30-percent of violent crime in Rockford. But, Remedies Renewing Lives in Rockford says the impact goes a bit deeper than the abuser and the victim.

"There are more than likely children witnessing what's going on with those calls," Casey Bachochin, a senior children's advocate for Remedies Renewing Lives says.

The shelter says it's seeing an uptick in the number of children trying to escape from domestic violence. In 2016, Remedies Renewing Lives says it served 74 kids who'd never made their way into a shelter before. By the same time this year, the shelter says that number jumped to 111. But, the shelter says it's happy to see more people coming forward.

"The more people that we can touch and the more people that we can help, especially with young children and breaking that cycle sooner," Bachochin says.

Ending that cycle so those behaviors like aggression or being withdrawn don't stick with them in the future.

Eileen Liezert -- a certified social worker -- says those are just several ways the violence can impact these kids later in life.

"Often times, you hear that children after they have gotten out of the domestic violence situation they say, 'I thought all families were like this,' because it becomes a norm in their experience," Liezert says.

That's why Remedies says it works with each child who walks through its doors to learn what a healthy relationship and home life looks like.

"It's never okay to hit somebody no matter what you're feeling. You know, words are not meant to hurt. You can express your feelings in a certain way without lashing out and trying to hurt somebody," Bachochin says.

A spike in families seeking help -- shelters say it's heartbreaking to see the hurt but hope they help can make for a safe future for these children.

Remedies Renewing Lives says it currently has about 35 children in its shelter. Roughly half of those are seeking help for the first time.