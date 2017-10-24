Open letter alleges sexual harassment in Illinois politics

An open letter alleging widespread sexual harassment in Illinois politics and urging women and their allies to come forward is circulating around the state Capitol.

More than 130 people signed the letter as of Tuesday including legislators and lobbyists. The incidents mentioned in the letter don't accuse anyone by name but the letter does outline scenarios involving male legislators, including a "chamber leader."

Political fundraiser Katelynd Duncan says the goal isn't to out people but to change the culture in Springfield. There's a private Facebook group with nearly 500 members and a legislative resolution is expected.

Duncan says the letter was inspired by one circulated last week in the California Legislature. It's among the growing actions about harassment and unwanted advances from men following the allegations against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein.