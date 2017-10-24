Early morning vacant house fire in Rockford

On Tuesday morning a home caught fire on Rockford's east side.
According to the Rockford Fire Department, it happened around 4:50am in the 2200 block of Wentworth Avenue.
The home was vacant at the time of the fire and no one was injured.
According to Rockford Fire, the estimated cost of damage is around $60,000.
The cause of the fire is unknown and under investigation.
