Rockford police arrest car thief suspect after chase

Rockford police found a stolen car Sunday night around 10 after trying to pull over the teen who allegedly stole it.

Police say the 17-year-old was driving a Cadillac Escalade on Broadway. Police say they rant the plates and found out the car was stolen. The driver sped off when they tried to pull him over, and crashed into a house on Craig Hill Drive.

The suspect faces several felony charges, including fleeing police and hit and run. The say he hit another person's car on 20th St. during the getaway.