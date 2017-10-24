Man hit and killed by car in McHenry County

A man is hit and killed by a car while crossing a street in McHenry County.

The coroner's office says 31-year-old Jaime Campuzano was crossing Telegraph Street at Prospect Street in Marengo when he was hit by a car.

It happened Sunday night just before 6:30. Campuzano was pronounced dead at the scene.



Authorities say the driver did stop. An autopsy will be done Tuesday. Marengo Police are investigating the death.