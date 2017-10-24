Rockford office to combat domestic violence and human trafficking gets one step closer to reality

On Monday night Rockford aldermen in the finance and personnel committee gave their stamp of approval on a special office to combat domestic violence and human trafficking.

According to Rockford Police, roughly a third of the calls they deal with are domestic violence. Mayor Tom McNamara says it's an issue that directly impacts and fuels the city's violent crime.

"The vast majority of these young offenders that are out there waving a gun around to feel that sense of control have been themselves victims sexual, physical, or mental abuse in their own homes," says Mayor McNamara. "So them waving their gun around is their way of saying they have control over a situation."

This why McNamara has proposed a special office that will coordinate the city's resources to combat both domestic violence and human trafficking. The estimated cost to start up the program is anywhere from $125,000 to $150,000. This would go towards salary, benefits, IT support, and programming.

It would be paid for through a variety of funds, including prostitution impound funds and relocation of funds from internal departments like the Rockford Police Department.

With the city staring down a mulch-million dollar budget deficit, Alderman Venita Hervey was the lone "no" vote, saying she'd rather see this be a contracted position until the city figures out its financials.

"I don't like hiring people and then turning around to say gee we can't keep you and I'm certainly not going to fill a position and then lay off 15 or 20 police officers or public staff or whatever else we're going to have to do," says Hervey.

Meanwhile Alderman Ann Thompson-Kelly says it will be money well spent.

"If $150,000 can save one life then let's do it. don't have any objections, I do understand the budget constraints."

This office now heads to the full city council for a final vote.