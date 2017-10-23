Much colder air moves in this week

Some of the coldest air since April arrives to keep temperatures tumbling this week. Tuesday looks to be 10 degrees colder than Monday, which was already below average.

An upper level area of low pressure high up in the atmosphere helps flood the region with cold air and strong winds. The strong northwest airflow likely keeps temperatures in the middle 40's all throughout the day. This is about 15 degrees below average and the coldest day in the area since April 30th. Those same strong northwest winds create wind chill values in the middle 30's all throughout the day as well, so extra layers will be needed.

In addition, the winds themselves may cause a few issues. Wind gusts look likely to be between 30 and 40 mph, making driving difficult, and knocking down a lot of leaves in the area. The strong winds will last into Tuesday evening before dropping.

After an extra brisk day, lows Tuesday night drop to the low 30's and likely near freezing. Wind chill values Wednesday morning as a result fall to the 20's, so have the mittens, hats, and extra layers handy! Warmer weather is coming for Wednesday afternoon and Thursday.

-Chief Meteorologist Alex Kirchner